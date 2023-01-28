Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area.

SEE ALSO: Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

A photo sent in by FOX 12 viewer Craig Reichling on Saturday morning showed rocks across both lanes of the road.

ODOT said to use an alternate route. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.