Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide

A rockslide covers Highway 229 north of Siletz on Saturday morning.
A rockslide covers Highway 229 north of Siletz on Saturday morning.(Craig Reichling)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 229 on the Oregon coast is closed from a major rockslide on Saturday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 229 is closed at milepost 18, six miles north of Siletz. It said a rock fall occurred in the area.

A photo sent in by FOX 12 viewer Craig Reichling on Saturday morning showed rocks across both lanes of the road.

ODOT said to use an alternate route. There is no estimated time of reopening.

