Light showers Saturday, brief evening mixed showers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got about what we expected Friday weather-wise-- a gray and drizzly morning and a few sunbreaks in the afternoon. PDX only recorded a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Skies cleared a bit more than we anticipated, which bumped a lot of our afternoon high temperatures into the low 50s.

It’ll be mainly dry and cloudy the rest of the night. Those of us in the valleys will be waking up dry tomorrow and see light showers increasing through the afternoon. Rainfall totals don’t look too much heavier than today’s.

The next cold front bringing that modified Arctic air from the north will push through right around sunset tomorrow, which will give us a little burst of precipitation and drop our temperatures. Models aren’t all totally agreeing on how long the moisture lasts tomorrow, but it’s possible we see mixed showers in the lowlands (with nothing sticking for most of us) in the early evening before drying out later in the night. Our low temperatures will be right around freezing Sunday at sunrise, but roads should be dry by then. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s.

With the clear skies and calmer winds, Monday morning looks like our coldest in the 7-day forecast, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. We should warm up fairly quickly with the sunshine, and top out around 40 degrees that afternoon. We’ll be warming up the rest of the week. Right now it looks dry through Thursday, with our next wet system arriving at the end of next week. We’ll be back to more average temperatures by then.

