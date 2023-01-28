Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.

A witness told deputies after seeing the two men get in a fight, the witness and another guest called 911.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Jonathan D. Smith. He was taken to the Clark County jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Search warrants were served at the scene.

The CCSO major crimes unit is investigating with assistance by the Washington State Patrol crime scene response team.

