Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson.

At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make the sharp turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.

SEE ALSO: Shelters opening in Multnomah, Washington counties ahead of cold weather system

According to police, Moran was criminally cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
1 shot, police looking for suspect in SE Portland
KPTV file photo
Shelters opening in Multnomah, Washington counties ahead of cold weather system
All lanes of Highway 229 are closed because of a rockslide north of Siletz.
Hwy 229 on Oregon coast closed by rockslide
Gary Wilson
Gresham police looking for missing man with memory issues