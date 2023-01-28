Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson.

At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make the sharp turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.

According to police, Moran was criminally cited for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

