GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police said early Sunday morning a missing man with memory issues was found safe.

Officers reported 63-year-old Gary Wilson missing on Saturday morning.

GPD said a Gresham resident noticed Wilson using TriMet. TriMet and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped locate him and return him home safely.

