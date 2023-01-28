Portlanders gather following death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Before the tragic video was released Friday, Portland city leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell met virtually to denounce the actions of those five former Memphis officers and send their condolences to Tyre Nichols’ family.

Mayor Wheeler says the officers’ actions are unacceptable anywhere, and a former state senator says her heart is heavy for Nichol’s family.

“Why is this happening again? When will it end?” asks Matt Sides.

Portland city leaders taking a stand Friday to denounce the cruelty of the former Memphis police officers accused of killing Nichols earlier this month.

“Let me be clear, the behaviour of those officers is unacceptable anywhere,” Mayor Wheeler said Friday. “Those officers failed to protect their community.”

SEE ALSO: GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Former state senator Margaret Carter stood alongside Mayor Wheeler, Portland’s NAACP President James Posey and PPB Chief Lovell during the virtual conference.

“As a Black mother, we’ve been here too many times. This time even being a worse time than before when you look at the footage,” Carter said. “Today I join our leaders from across the state in expressing my deep sorrow for the parents of Tyre Nichols.”

Hours after the horrific footage of Nichols’ beating was released, more than 100 Portlanders gathered in Northeast Portland to remember Tyre.

“Trying to really emphasize that Black people are loved in this country, their lives do matter,” says Sides.

And to also protest against police brutality.

“Really happy to see that they were charged immediately, fired immediately,” Sides says. “That is a good sign, but I want to make sure its’s not reactionary. Killing someone like that isn’t right, especially by people who are supposed to protect and serve.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.