Shelters opening in Multnomah, Washington counties ahead of cold weather system

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cold weather shelters are opening in Washington and Multnomah counties on Saturday ahead of dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast.

Washington County said shelters will open at the following locations at 2 p.m. Saturday:

  • The Salvation Army Building, 1440 SE 21st Ave, Hillsboro, OR
  • Beaverton Community Center, 12350 SW 5th St, Beaverton, OR

Shelters remain open 24 hours throughout the severe weather event. Hot meals are provided for guests, no one will be turned away, and pets are okay (be prepared to work with shelter staff as locations individual pet policies may vary).

Multnomah County and the city of Portland will open the following shelters at 8 p.m. Saturday:

  • Arbor Lodge, 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland
  • The Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Ave., Portland
  • Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland
  • Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham

The shelters will be open until 8 a.m. on Sunday. All sites will welcome pets and be accessible to people with disabilities. Free transportation to warming shelters will be available by calling 2-1-1.

From 6 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warm place who cannot afford to pay fare.

Multnomah County has also declared a state of emergency ahead of the cold weather that will take effect at 6 p.m. Saturday.

