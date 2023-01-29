1 flown to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAGLE CREEK, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to a hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash in Eagle Creek early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire.
Clackamas Fire said just before 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Highway 224 for a head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck. One person had to be pulled from the car and flown to OHSU in serious condition. No one in the pickup truck was injured.
The fire department said weather and road conditions were not a factor in the crash. Highway 224 was closed after the crash but has since reopened.
