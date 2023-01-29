1 flown to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy 224 in Eagle Creek

EAGLE CREEK, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was flown to a hospital in serious condition after a head-on crash in Eagle Creek early Sunday morning, according to Clackamas Fire.

A pickup truck was involved in a head-on crash on Highway 224 early Sunday morning. (Clackamas Fire)

Clackamas Fire said just before 6 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Highway 224 for a head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck. One person had to be pulled from the car and flown to OHSU in serious condition. No one in the pickup truck was injured.

SEE ALSO: Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

The fire department said weather and road conditions were not a factor in the crash. Highway 224 was closed after the crash but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.