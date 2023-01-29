1 missing, 1 rescued after boat capsizes on north fork of Lewis River

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One man has been rescued and crews are searching for another after a boat capsized on the north fork of the Lewis River on Sunday afternoon.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire said it responded and found the boat. AMR treated one man for exposure to the elements. Firefighters are searching for another man still missing.

An engine from Woodland is searching the shoreline, with a rescue boat searching the water. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office rescue boat and drone are on the way to assist.

