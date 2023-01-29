Chilly & Windy Sunday

Good morning!

The cold air has moved in and we are going to be chilly and windy for the rest of the day today. Temperatures are around or below freezing this morning. That means that any wet spots on the roads could form areas of ice this morning. Roads appear to be mainly dry but watch for any wet spots as you head out early this morning. We are going to have a breezy east wind through the day today, gusting at times to 35 MPH through the Portland metro area. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s for most, but it will feel much colder. What will help is that we will see completely clear skies and all sunshine through the day.

Tonight, into tomorrow morning, will be the coldest temperatures that we have seen since just before Christmas. Temperatures tomorrow will drop into the low 20s for most of us and the teens for some. It will be extremely cold, with a slight breeze still around. The wind will still be a bit breezy tomorrow, but much calmer than today. Expect another cool day, with highs right around 40. It will feel slightly warmer with less wind. We will also start sunny in the morning and see high clouds increasing later in the day.

Temperatures will slowly begin warming Tuesday and Wednesday and skies will become cloudier. We are likely dry Tuesday through Thursday, but some showers return Friday. By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures are back around average. We also see a shower chance Saturday, with wet weather looking to move in sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning.

