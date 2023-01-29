Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

A stolen gun was seized by PPB officers following a traffic stop in southeast Portland.
A stolen gun was seized by PPB officers following a traffic stop in southeast Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to the Multnomah County jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree theft.

