High School Spotlight: Gaston girls rebuild school pride

GASTON Ore. (KPTV) - The Gaston High School girls basketball team has gone through four coaches in five years, but their new head coach Brandon Begley is determined to rebuild both the sports program and the team’s expectations.

“I love being able to come in and just changing the attitudes, changing the expectations, changing all of that kind of stuff and just building a program from the ground,” Begley said.

Begley spent a decade with Banks before joining the Gaston Greyhounds. And while the Greyhounds may have nearly 70 losses behind them, they’ve won three 2023 games so far – matching their total win count from the previous four seasons combined.

“I think the belief is probably the most important thing and just getting them believing in themselves, believing in the team that they are better than what their records have shown in the past,” Begley said.

Gaston junior Lexi Fern said she feels like the team is finding their school pride again.

“For a while I think it was lost and there wasn’t much involvement in games and stuff, but I feel like as our program keeps building up and the momentum is rolling again,” Fern said. “I feel like people are starting to get more into it and I am excited to see what happens these next few years.”

