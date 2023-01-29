Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report of shots fired in the Cully neighborhood. Police said they found a house had been struck with a shotgun blast, but no one was injured.

Investigators determined Michael J. Baca had fired a shotgun at a man he knew. The shot missed the victim but damaged a house across the street.

On Friday, police served a warrant to an apartment near the shooting and arrested Baca. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and his charges include attempted murder, attempted assault, felon possessing a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Police said they also seized a firearm as evidence.

