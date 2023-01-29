Tow truck driver injured after hit-and-run with another tow truck on I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a tow truck in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured another tow truck driver on Sunday morning on I-84 in northeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, an officer responded to I-84 West between the Northeast 43rd Street exit and the Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard overpass. When he arrived, he found a tow truck driver laying injured in front of his truck. The officer learned the tow truck driver had just finished loading a car when he was hit by a passing vehicle that did not stop.

The driver who was hit, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries including a broken arm and broken leg.

A mirror damaged on a tow truck whose driver was hit on I-84 in Portland on Sunday morning. (PPB)

The suspect’s vehicle is also believed to be a tow truck. It is described as a Ford tow truck with a wheel lift device on the back, but the color isn’t known.

If anyone saw the crash, has video or information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-26728.

