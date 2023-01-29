Windy and colder but sunny Sunday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Well that was about as uneventful as we expected. The precipitation was so light and moved in and out of the metro area so fast that we barely got cold enough for chunky rain. I just observed light drizzle out there, but it’s possible some of our local hills saw some snowflakes. Mark reports seeing some snowflakes in the Gorge.

Our metro area rain totals ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to about two tenths of an inch in Scappoose. We’ll be dry the rest of the night and skies will be clearing fast. It’s breezy out there, too! The wind jumped from totally calm to about 20 MPH at the airport around 4:30 as that cold front blasted through. That did drop our temperatures pretty quickly, but because it’s so windy our overnight lows will hover around 30 degrees. It will feel much colder out there, of course!

It’ll be a totally sunny, but chilly and gusty day tomorrow! Feels-like temperatures in areas of central and eastern Oregon will be close to or below zero. It’ll be frigid up in the mountains, too. Wind gusts in the Cascades and through the Gorge could be in the 40s. Here in the Portland area plan on high temperatures in the upper 30s to about 40 degrees, but it’ll feel more like the 20s with that east wind gusting around 30 MPH at times.

Sunday night will be even colder since conditions will be calmer, and still clear. That’ll be the coldest night of the next stretch, with low temperatures in the low 20s. That would be almost as cold as it got during that December ice storm. From Monday morning on, we’ll start to gradually warm up. By midweek we should be back in the mid 40s, and more clouds will start to stream in heading into next weekend.

For now, no big soaker systems are on our radar, but it looks like we will be seeing at least showery weather Friday and next Saturday.

