Another chilly morning Tuesday, but temps slowly warming

Boy, was it a chilly day! But, what helped were the calm winds and the plentiful sunshine! That always helps make a brisk winter day not so bad. Sunny and clear skies will become more partly cloudy through the night tonight, then clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures are once again going to be frigid tomorrow morning, but not quite as bad as this morning. We expect lows to drop into the mid to upper 20s, possibly a bit cooler in outlying areas, but most everyone should stay in the 20s.

Tomorrow will be a cloudier day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with sun breaks through the day. Temperatures will only reach the low 40s. Through the week we are going to be gradually warming back into the upper 40s and overnight lows climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s. The cold spell is coming to an end! We stay dry through about Thursday, but then early Friday we see the return of showers and mountain snow.

We will see rain transition to showers on Friday and dry out later in the evening. Saturday also will be mostly dry through the day, but in the evening showers will return. We see the showers stick around through Sunday and Monday. There will be light accumulations of snow at the mountain Friday and Saturday, but the snow will pick up at the end of the weekend and into early next week.

