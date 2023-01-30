Cold Morning, Cool & Sunny Afternoon

Good morning! It’s a cold start to our workweek across the Pacific Northwest. For many of us, this is the coldest morning since just before Christmas (PDX dropped to 20 degrees on December 23rd). Most of the lowlands west of the Cascades are starting off in the 20s, but a few spots have dipped into the upper teens around 3:00 A.M. It’s much colder in the Cascades, as well as central & eastern Oregon. I’m seeing lots of temperatures in the single digits and teens, with several spots below zero. The combination of clear skies, lighter wind and dry air have allowed temperatures to plummet early this morning. We’ll see a pretty big swing in temperatures today, especially in the drier, wind-sheltered environments. Highs should reach about 40 degrees or so in the metro area.

Tonight will be another cold night, but not quite as cold as last night. In fact, we’ll experience a gradual warming trend throughout the week, with varying degrees of cloud cover each day. High pressure will keep most of the region dry through Thursday, although changes should take place between Thursday night and early Friday.

A round of rain and mountain snow will arrive early Friday. This should be the only wet morning commute of the week. Rain should transition to showers sometime between the morning and early afternoon. By that time, temperatures should be getting close to 50 degrees. Mild conditions will carry into the weekend. As of now, Saturday looks like it’ll be the drier day of the weekend. We should flip back to showers by Sunday.

Stay warm out there, and have a great week!

