Colder Monday morning, but more sunshine is on the way

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was stunning to see the sun today, but it felt pretty chilly out there! Peak easterly gusts around the metro area were in the 25-40 MPH range, but we didn’t start the day too cold. Our low temperatures were right around 30 degrees. It will get colder tonight! We’ll be bottoming out in the low 20s in the metro to kick off your Monday-- our coldest morning in our 7-day forecast, but still not as cold as the December ice storm.

Air temperatures were in the negatives this morning up in the Cascades around Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows, with windchills around -35 degrees! Brr! Sustained wind up there was in the 55-65 MPH range this morning.

Plan on another full day of sunshine tomorrow, and temperatures should get just a hair warmer- into the low 40s. It won’t be quite as breezy, either, although we’ll still see some healthy gusts on the east side of the city near the Gorge, and in the higher elevations.

By mid-to-late week we’ll see those temperatures warm up to about average, and partly cloudy skies will return. I don’t see any super wet systems heading our way yet, but we could see some showers Friday to Sunday. We’re returning to a more typical westerly jet stream by the end of the week, which is why our temperatures are warming up and we’ll see more clouds and shower chances.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.