LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Workers with the Oregon Department of Transportation are updating travelers after a rockslide covered the OR 229 Siletz Highway early Saturday.

ODOT says the rockslide has covered the highway near milepost 18, about six miles north of Siletz.

Crews continue work on Oregon coast highway closed by rockslide. (ODOT)

Over the next few days, the area will be closed to drivers between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. while crews remove an estimated 900 cubic yards of rock, ODOT says. While crews aren’t working, one lane will be controlled by flaggers from 5 p.m. and 8 a.m.

ODOT says the schedule could change if more rocks continue to fall in the area.

