Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain.

Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes.

“We just left from Vancouver, obviously only slightly over an hour to get here,” Jamie Wales said.

But as they continued the drive up toward Timberline, extreme conditions forced a change of plans.

“As soon as we drove up, right as you take that last turn, it got super windy,” Wales said.

Others learned they couldn’t get on the slopes as soon as they had hoped.

“As soon as we got parking (very solid parking spot as well) we learned all the lifts were shut down due to the excessive winds,” Josh Ornelia said.

Mt. Hood Meadows also had a limited number of lifts open and closed early for the day. Visitors said they are still making the most of their trip up to the mountain.

“We were just sad,” Katherine Hart said. “But it was actually pretty fun walking through it and feeling like you were going to fall over.”

Wales spent time finding ways to keep warm.

“Go to the lodge, get some coffee, hot chocolate, peruse the gift shop, spend money,” Wales said.

For one group, they said these conditions are just what they needed.

“We’re in an intermediate climbing school,” Shelby Stepper said.

Everyone FOX 12 spoke with said staying warm is their priority.

“I’m covering everything I can,” Wyatt Boone said. “It felt like I was being stabbed by pins and needles up there when the wind was blowing in my face.”

Ski resorts ask visitors to check their websites for the latest information on conditions and operations, and officials advise everyone in the area to bundle up.

