Man found dead after boat capsizes on Lewis River

CLARK CO., Wash. (KPTV) - The body of a man has been recovered from the Lewis River on Monday.

Two men were reported missing on Sunday after their small fishing boat was found capsized on Sunday morning.

Just upriver from the Lewis River Golf Course, two fishermen hit an underwater pole with their boat and took on water until the boat eventually flipped. Neither man was wearing a life jacket as they fell into the icy river.

Randy Greer, 65, of Woodland, Washington was rescued by another boater in the area, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Stevenson, 65, of La Center, Washington remained missing until his body was found by crews Monday.

Greer reported to rescuers that the last time he saw Stevenson was as he was being carried by the current downriver.

Search & rescue crews searched for Stevenson on Sunday until the search was called off that night and it resumed Monday morning.

Around noon, crews found Stevenson’s body about half a mile down the river from where their boat capsized.

