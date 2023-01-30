Meth, heroin, pills containing fentanyl found during traffic stop near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Klamath County earlier this month, according to Oregon State Police.

On Jan. 18, just before 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. OSP said the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity in the vehicle and a search was conducted.

During the search, OSP said the trooper found about 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, three pounds of suspected heroin, and just over one pound of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

SEE ALSO: Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado, from Wapato, Washington, was arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.