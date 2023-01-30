Meth, heroin, pills containing fentanyl found during traffic stop near Klamath Falls

Meth, heroin and pills containing fentanyl found during traffic stop
Meth, heroin and pills containing fentanyl found during traffic stop(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Klamath County earlier this month, according to Oregon State Police.

On Jan. 18, just before 11:30 a.m., a trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. OSP said the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity in the vehicle and a search was conducted.

During the search, OSP said the trooper found about 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, three pounds of suspected heroin, and just over one pound of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

SEE ALSO: Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Sergio Luis Salazar-Mercado, from Wapato, Washington, was arrested and booked into the Klamath County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peaks in the North Cascades are seen in this file photo.
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
Four-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 26
WB Hwy 26 reopens after four-vehicle crash near Murray Boulevard
8 people displaced in North Portland house fire
8 people displaced in North Portland house fire
65-year-old man missing after boat capsizes on north fork of Lewis River