WB Hwy 26 reopens after four-vehicle crash near Murray Boulevard

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed Monday morning near Murray Boulevard due to a crash.

Beaverton police say the crash involved four vehicles. One person was trapped inside their vehicle and crews had to cut off the roof to get them out. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says that person was taken to an local trauma hospital for treatment.

According to police, there’s no signs of impairment from any of the drivers.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

The westbound lanes were closed at about 8 a.m. Two lanes reopened just after 9 a.m. and the third lane reopened at about 9:45 a.m. Traffic was being diverted over Murray Boulevard during the closure.

