WB Hwy 26 reopens after four-vehicle crash near Murray Boulevard

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed Monday morning near Murray Boulevard due to a crash.

Beaverton police say the crash involved four vehicles. One person was trapped inside their vehicle and crews had to cut off the roof to get them out. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says that person was taken to an local trauma hospital for treatment.

Crews are responding to a multi vehicle collision HWY 26 WB near Murray. One patient was treated and transported to a trauma center. Please avoid the area. #pdxalert #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/xMbonfpHem — TVF&R (@TVFR) January 30, 2023

According to police, there’s no signs of impairment from any of the drivers.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

The westbound lanes were closed at about 8 a.m. Two lanes reopened just after 9 a.m. and the third lane reopened at about 9:45 a.m. Traffic was being diverted over Murray Boulevard during the closure.

