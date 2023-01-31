Body of missing Gladstone man found 2 months after disappearing

GLADSTONE Ore. (KPTV) – The body of a Gladstone man missing since November 2022 has been found in the Mt. Hood National Forest, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Kirchem, 31, was reported missing by family Nov. 22 after last being heard from two days earlier. His family told the Gladstone police Department Kirchem was experiencing a mental health crisis and had driven away from his home leaving behind his cell phone.

Kirchem’s car was found Nov. 23 off Highway 224 in the Mt. Hood National Forrest. The car had left the roadway and was empty, according to CCSO.

After an unsuccessful search by the Clackamas County Search and Rescue, a piece of Kirchem’s clothing was found Jan. 29 by the Rainbow Campground.

Kirchem’s body was found in a nearby creek following a search of the area.

