Gov. Kotek to announce top priorities for Oregon’s 2023-25 budget

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek will lay out her top priorities for Oregon’s upcoming budget Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the top priorities are expected to include housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, as well as education and child care.

Last week, Gov. Kotek outlined how she would spend $130 million to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis. Kotek announced the budget proposal on her first full day in office along with declaring homeless a state of emergency.

Even though the governor will list her priorities for the 2023 to 2025 budget, it will ultimately be up to the state legislature to make final decisions.

