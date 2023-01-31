Hillsboro Starbucks employees filing for union election

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Starbucks in Hillsboro is taking steps towards unionizing, according to Starbucks Workers United, a group representing employees of the popular coffee chain.

The store is located at 2002 NE Stucki Avenue. According to representation, the organizing committee includes shift supervisors and baristas, “some old and some new” to the company, filing for a union election.

Employees seeking a union said they feel it’s the only way to be treated as equal partners in the company.

“We are taking the opportunity to organize because we believe not only in fostering a better community within our store but also within the company as a whole,” representatives said Tuesday.

The Stucki Avenue location is the 25th store in Oregon to organize for a union election.

Most recently, several Portland metro Starbucks locations saw employees organize a three-day strike in an effort to advance unionizing.

As of January, nearly 280 Starbucks have unionized across the country.

