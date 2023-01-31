Hillsboro Starbucks employees filing for union election

Starbucks file photo.
Starbucks file photo.(Source: CNN/file)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Starbucks in Hillsboro is taking steps towards unionizing, according to Starbucks Workers United, a group representing employees of the popular coffee chain.

The store is located at 2002 NE Stucki Avenue. According to representation, the organizing committee includes shift supervisors and baristas, “some old and some new” to the company, filing for a union election.

SEE ALSO: Red Cup Rebellion: Unionized Starbucks workers in Portland on strike

Employees seeking a union said they feel it’s the only way to be treated as equal partners in the company.

“We are taking the opportunity to organize because we believe not only in fostering a better community within our store but also within the company as a whole,” representatives said Tuesday.

The Stucki Avenue location is the 25th store in Oregon to organize for a union election.

SEE ALSO: Portland area Starbucks employees participating in 3-day strike

Most recently, several Portland metro Starbucks locations saw employees organize a three-day strike in an effort to advance unionizing.

As of January, nearly 280 Starbucks have unionized across the country.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File: Portland Oregon skyline at the waterfront
Portland nowhere near most dangerous cities in the US, new study of crime data reveals
One person died Monday after an early morning shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting
Portland Airport shows off new wood roof
PDX presents progress on new airport roof
Benjamin Obadiah Foster
Oregon kidnap suspect released the day he arrived at Nevada prison