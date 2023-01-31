Lane County man arrested for hitting his dad in the head with cast-iron pan

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is accused of hitting his dad in the head with a frying pan during a fight in Mapleton on Monday, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the 11700 block of Maple Avenue. The sheriff’s office said one caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots during the fight.

Deputies arrived to the home and spoke with Steen Joseph Hardt. According to the sheriff’s office, Hardt said he had been in a fight with his dad and hit him in the head with a cast-iron frying pan and a replica firearm.

Inside the home, deputies also found a broken frying pan and broken replica firearm. The sheriff’s office said there was no evidence of a firearm being fired during the fight.

Hardt’s father was found inside the home with a cut on his head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hardt was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail for second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

