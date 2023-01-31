Oregon Zoo condor program welcomes first egg of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The first California condor egg of 2023 has arrived at the Oregon Zoo.

The zoo says the egg arrived at the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation on Jan. 29 to condors No. 492 and No. 432. The pair have been together for three years and have hatched and raised two previous chicks.

If all goes well, the zoo says this new egg should hatch in March.

“We’re looking forward to another successful season,” said Kelli Walker, the zoo’s senior condor keeper. “There are only about 500 California condors in the world, so every egg is important.”

Fourteen condor pairs are currently living at the conservation center and every pair has raised at least one chick before, according to the zoo.

“Like any parents, they benefit from a little practice, so it’s great that all of the pairs have experience hatching and raising chicks,” she said. “We’re monitoring the nest areas and will be checking the eggs to make sure they’re developing correctly.”

According to the zoo, more than 108 chicks have hatched at the Jonsson Center since 2003, and more than 73 Oregon Zoo-reared birds have gone out to field pens for release. Several eggs laid by Oregon Zoo condors have been placed in wild nests to hatch.

The California condor was one of the original animals included on the 1973 Endangered Species Act and is classified as critically endangered. In 1982, only 22 individuals remained in the wild and by 1987, the last condors were brought into human care in an attempt to save the species from extinction. Thanks to recovery programs like the Oregon Zoo’s, the world’s California condor population now totals around 500 birds, most of which are flying free.

