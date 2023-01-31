Oregonians weigh in on eviction reform bill

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians weighed in on a bill that aims to cut down on evictions.

Senate Bill 799 includes postponing eviction notices for 60 days for tenants who haven’t paid rent while a rental assistance application is pending. It would also require landlords to tell their tenants about their rights and the resources available to them.

On Monday, dozens of people spoke before the Senate Committee on housing and development about the bill. Some spoke against it saying it puts landlords at a disadvantage to continue to provide housing and will contribute further to a rental shortage.

Many others spoke in favor of the bill, saying it would help address the homeless crisis.

“Getting folks back into housing or getting phone calls where people say they’re going to be evicted in a few days without rental assistance. I’ve made those phone calls to try to get folks that assistance, and I can tell you, that more often than not, it is extremely challenging to get payment within 72 hours,” said Wlnsvey Campos, Oregon State Senator District 18.

“For three years now, housing providers have struggled immensely with well intended restrictions and regulations. At the end of the day, it impacts our ability to provide stable housing for Oregonians,” said Deborah Imsey with Multifamily Northwest. “The committee’s efforts should focus on the root causes of the housing crisis. We need to fund a permanent, efficient rental assistance program.”

Much of the bill makes permanent some of the temporary regulations that were put in place during the pandemic.

According to Stable Homes for Oregon Families, data from the Eviction Defense Project shows that between October and December of last year, more than 2,000 evictions were filed each month. More than 86% of those evictions were for late payments.

