Portland tow truck driver hit-and-run victim faces long recovery

PORTLAND, Ore . (KPTV) - A hit and run crash leaves a Portland tow truck driver in the hospital, and his friends pleading for answers.

Coworkers at Northwestern Towing are speaking out to raise awareness after one of their own was badly hurt in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 7:00 a.m. while the driver was helping a stranded motorist on I-84.

Nonwestern Towing has identified the driver who was hurt as 27-year-old Arthur Walker.

Portland police say Walker is going to be okay but has a long road to recovery from a broken arm and leg. Police also say the suspect in this hit-and-run crash was also driving a tow truck when they hit Walker. Investigators describe the suspect vehicle as a Ford tow truck with a wheel lift mechanism on the back.

Some of Walker’s colleagues at say they all were shocked when they learned what happened, and even more stunned when they learned another tow truck hit walker. They say Walker could not believe it.

“When we told him it was a tow truck, it completely broke him,” said fellow tow truck diver James Jerome. “You typically watch out for your other drivers. We all drive the same ship we just sport a different flag.”

Walkers friends and colleagues say he is a selfless individual who is the sole provider and caretaker for his disabled mother. With these serious injuries, being out of work is a concern.

“He’s the nicest guy you could ever meet,” said fellow driver Paul Walters. “He’s the first one to buy food for another driver who would need food. He’s just a very caring and loveable guy.”

His friends and coworkers are also demanding the driver of the unidentified tow truck turn themselves in and own up to what happened. It is unclear at this time if the tow truck that hit Walker was part of a towing company, privately owned, or stolen. Fellow driver James Jerome is pleading for the suspect to take responsibility.

“Accidents happen, we deal with accidents all day long,” said Jerome. “But you didn’t stop, that’s straight disregard for human life. The best thing you can do to redeem yourself is to come forward.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Walker and his family as he recovers.

