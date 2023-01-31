Warmer and still dry a few more days

It was another, but cool day around Portland! We saw the sunshine, but often it was obscured by thin high clouds. We’ll see some of those clouds into the evening, but we’ll be mostly partly cloudy heading into tomorrow morning. We expect to see mostly partly cloudy skies tomorrow, but temperatures are finally going to feel quite a bit warmer! It’ll be another chilly morning first though. Temperatures will be in the low 30s for most and some in the upper 20s. For afternoon highs, we should climb into the upper 40s, with some spots hitting the low 50s. Tomorrow and Thursday will see varying amounts of clouds and sunshine, but those temperatures will stay in the upper 40s.

On Friday, wet weather returns. Expect showers through the day Friday, but drying overnight into Saturday. Saturday could be a day we escape any precipitation, but it still looks like there’s a good chance we get evening showers. Showers will pick up into Sunday and just a few will continue Monday.

Temperatures are going to be much warmer for the rest of our forecast. We’re spending our days in the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will also be climbing back up into the low 40s. The mountain won’t see a whole lot of snow Friday and Saturday, but by the end of the weekend and into next week, it will start to dump snow at our ski resorts.

