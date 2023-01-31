Warming Trend, Staying Dry through Thursday

Good morning! It’s another cold start across the Pacific Northwest, but not quite as cold as Monday. Today will mark the beginning of a gradual warming trend. Most of the region is starting off with freezing temperatures. Expect to see partly cloudy skies and a chilly afternoon. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s across the metro area. Our weather turns cold again tonight, but partly cloudy skies should help keep conditions a tad warmer. Wednesday & Thursday will also feature dry condition, with varying degrees of cloud cover. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 40s.

A weak ridge of high pressure building overhead will keep our weather dry through Thursday. That ridge will move east of the region by late Thursday, opening the door to incoming rain and high elevation snow. Conditions will turn wet between Thursday night and early Friday, with on & off showers during the day Friday. Highs will get close to 50 degrees. Most guidance suggests we’ll get a break in the showers Saturday morning. Sometime late in the day, more rain will spread inland. Sunday still looks like the wetter day of the weekend. Highs will range between the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’re obviously entering a more mild weather pattern, which is fairly typical for early February. By February 2nd, our average high temperature at Portland International Airport officially jumps to 50 degrees. On that note, there’s no threat of lowland snow or ice for the foreseeable future.

Have a great Tuesday!

