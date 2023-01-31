Woman arrested, charged with murder in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting

One person died Monday after an early morning shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
One person died Monday after an early morning shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a woman in Arizona, Friday, in connection with a deadly shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert area in July 2022.

On July 15, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting at the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. They arrived to find 44-year-old Aaron Follstad-Martin dead at the scene.

A medical examiner ruled Follstad-Martin’s death as a homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force in Chandler, Arizona arrested 43-year-old Janae Kelley. Kelley is charged with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon. She is expected to remain in Arizona until she is extradited.

