55-year-old Clackamas Co. man arrested for murder of Intel contractor

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County man was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as a contractor for Intel, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth Fandrich was found dead in his vehicle.

Intel file photo (Wiki commons)

An autopsy the next day concluded Fandrich died from “blunt compression trauma” to his neck.

On Tuesday, police arrested Steven Milner and charged him with the murder.

Police said Milner has a stalking order in Clackamas County which prohibits him from having contact with Fandrich and “reveals a history of problematic interactions between the two.”

In court documents dated Sept. 2022, Fandrich alleged that Milner had spent two years stalking and harassing him. He states that Milner planted a GPS tracking device on his car and followed him on the road. The documents specifically allege that Milner, “a former surgeon, specifically threatened to cut plaintiff’s body into pieces ...”

On or about March 1, 2022, Fandrich claimed Milner followed him for many miles. Police were called, and a restraining order was issued against Milner.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department Detective Division (503) 681-6175.

