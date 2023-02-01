Blazers to host Bill Schonely public celebration of life at Memorial Coliseum

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers will be holding a public celebration for legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely, who died Jan. 21 at the age of 93.

Schonely was famous for his broadcasting in Portland and the long-time voice of the Blazers who coined the phrase “Rip City.” People can visit the Blazers website here for a photo journey through his life.

Schonely was the team’s official play-by-play broadcaster for its first 28 years, before moving into an ambassador role for the team.

Calling more than 2,500 games during his career, including the team’s 1977 championship run, Schonely retired at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season after more than 50 years with the organization.

The Blazers will host the public celebration of life at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

More details are expected at a later time.

