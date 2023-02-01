Dry Next Two Days, Showers Return Friday

Good morning! Our skies managed to stay mostly clear overnight, which allowed temperatures to plummet again. It’s chilly out there, with widespread temperatures in the 20s and low 30s. Similar to Tuesday, expect to see high thin clouds passing overhead. There should be enough sunshine out there to push temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will turn cold again, but not quite as cold as last night. Thursday will start sunny, with increasing clouds later in the day. This will be out ahead of our next weather system.

High pressure has been keeping us dry all week, but should break down and move east Thursday night. This will allow a Pacific low pressure system to brush across the Northwest on Friday. Initially, a breezy east wind will kick in Thursday afternoon and evening. Eventually, the wind will turn out of the south as the main weather system brushes across the coastline. The gustiest wind should be along the coast on Friday, with gusts in the ballpark of 40 mph. This system will also usher in showers, but our snow level will stay relatively high. Most of the event should feature a snow level above 4,000 feet. We’ll see minimal snow accumulation at pass level, and a few inches up high.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday still looks like the drier day. A few showers can’t be ruled out late in the day, but most of the daytime hours will be dry. Temperatures should hit about 50 degrees both Friday and Saturday. Another system moves in Sunday, bringing more frequent showers and a slightly lower snow level.

There’s still no threat for lowland snow or ice west of the Cascades through the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Wednesday!

