On the Go with Ayo at Hip Hop Soulsation Academy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Kids of all ages are showing off their best moves to take home the top prize. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went to Hip Hop Soulsation Academy to pick up some new moves for their dance battle this Saturday.

The Showgun Showdown, starts at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can compete for a prize or watch the performances. Spectators are entered into a raffle to win prizes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.