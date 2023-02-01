Highway 226 crash leaves 4 dead including 2 18-year-olds, baby injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 226, left four dead and a baby injured Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 7:30 p.m., OSP troopers responded to Highway 226 near Fish Hatchery Drive. An investigation showed that a silver Hyundai Elantra was driving westbound at a high speed when it tried negotiating a curve. The Hyundai crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a white Kia Sorrento in a head-on crash. The crash caused the Hyundai to roll over and land on its roof.

The driver of the Kia, 29-year-old Jessica Petrine, was pronounced dead at the scene. An 8-month-old baby, that was in the car, was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.

The driver of the Hyundai, 20-year-old Travis Longo, and his two passengers, 18-year-old Chloe Richmond, and 18-year-old Skye Huskey were all found dead at the scene as well.

OSP said high speeds were the greatest factor in the crash. Witnesses reportedly saw the Hyundai driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The highway was closed for about six hours. Linn County Sheriff’s Office, SCIO Fire and ODOT all assisted.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.