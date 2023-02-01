Hillsboro bikini coffee shop owner arrested for sex abuse; more victims possible

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a bikini coffee shop in Hillsboro has been arrested for various sex crimes, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Jeffery Scott Hebner, 61, was booked into the Washington County Jail on Tuesday for three counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of private indecency, two counts of first-degree rape, public indecency, four counts of commercial sexual solicitation, two counts of solicitation to commit crime, strangulation, and attempt to commit crime - rape.

According to police, Hebner is the owner of Dream Girl Espresso, located in the 1700 block of Tualatin Valley Highway.

Hebner is accused of plying his victims with alcohol before sexually assaulting them. Police said many of the victim’s are former applicants or employees of the coffee shop.

Investigators believe there are more victims and encourage anyone who may have been victimized by Hebner to come forward. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-629-0111.

