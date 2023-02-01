Man dies after stabbing in downtown Portland; 1 person detained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after a stabbing in downtown Portland late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just before 11 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a stabbing in the 1200 block of Southwest Park Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police said one person was detained as part of the investigation.

A biohazard clean up crew is on scene of an overnight stabbing. @PortlandPolice say a man died here late Tuesday night. I’ll have a live report at 5am on Good Day Oregon #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/2ps98Hwrhp — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 1, 2023

Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest 9th Avenue will be closed between Southwest Main Street and Southwest Jefferson Street during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2092 or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-4033 and reference case number 23-29300.

