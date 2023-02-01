Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car on overpass in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist has died after they were hit by a car on an overpass in Beaverton early Wednesday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on the Southwest Murray Boulevard overpass to Highway 26. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue confirmed to FOX 12 that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to Beaverton police.

Drivers should expect delays on the Southwest Murray Boulevard overpass to Highway 26 while emergency crews are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

