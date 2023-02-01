Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before cornered

Law enforcement officers aim their weapons at a home during a standoff in Grants Pass, Ore., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Police said the standoff involving a man suspected in a violent kidnapping in Oregon who was barricaded underneath the home has been “resolved.”((Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — killed two men before being cornered by officers and fatally shooting himself, police said Wednesday.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass. In a news conference Wednesday, law enforcement officers revealed details on the intensive manhunt for Foster, including finding the bodies of two men in a rural area north of Grants Pass.

The two men lived together in the unincorporated community of Sunny Valley and apparently did not know Foster, who left a gruesome scene and stole some of the victims’ belongings, including their dog, police said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
