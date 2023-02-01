Police release images of suspect wanted for attempted sexual assault at Gresham park

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of trying to sexually assault a woman last month.

The attempted sexual assault happened at Pat Pfeifer Park at about 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 19. Officers searched the area at the time, but were not able to locate the suspect.

A description of the suspect was released last month: Latino man in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-3 inches tall with a medium build, wearing a beige or pink-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

On Wednesday, Gresham police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Kerbs at 503-618-3146.

