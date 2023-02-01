Police searching for armed suspects in SE Portland; residents asked to shelter in place

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for armed suspects in Southeast Portland, and residents are being asked to shelter in place.

Officers have closed off Southeast 92nd Avenue to Southeast 102nd Avenue, between Southeast Market Street and Southeast Division Street, as they search for the armed suspects. People in the area are being asked to stay inside and lock their doors.

Police say the incident started at 6:30 a.m. when officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 9100 block of Southeast Division. No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area and located two suspects who matched the description from the robbery. When officer tried to approach the suspects, they ran into the nearby neighborhood.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are on scene.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

