Portland F&R responds to fire on ship in Willamette River.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue says a fire on a ship in the Willamette River is under investigation Tuesday night.

Crews first responded to the scene just after 3:15 p.m. near the Broadway Bridge on the east side of the river.

Officials described the boat as a “636′ long Liberian flagged ship, Breeze, staffed by 21 Filipinos being filled with 38000 metric tons of wheat.”

The first arriving crews investigated, finding a fire in a room on the “bravo” deck of the ship. Portland Fire & Rescue says when they arrived, crew members were applying water on the fire from an exterior position through a window.

Members of PF&R then connected to a hydrant outside of the facility, using over 1000 feet of hose to reach an engine before pumping water into a standpipe along the dock. Crews then were able to connect hoses to pipes along the dock to attack the fire. PF&R then began entering the ship, extinguishing the fire inside the laundry room.

“You see a big steel ship out there and you think that nothing can burn on those things, but there’s all kinds of things that can go wrong,” said Jane Pagliarulo, who watched the fire from the back of her studio.

The origin of the fire was a couple of decks down in the laundry room, where the crew started to battle the fire straight away and then called 911.

Although the ship was surrounded with water, PFR said firefighting on a boat is no easy feat. It takes many crews to set up a system of water that effectively keeps water flowing.

“We were kind of concerned,” Pagliarulo recalled, “is that thing going to explode?”

Daniel Work, a few doors down from Pagliarulo, said his next-door neighbor caught the early stages of the fire on camera. His friend Cayl, “noticed there was smoke coming out of the ship,” while he was out on his patio.

Pagliarulo mentioned there was “someone over a blow horn shouting out on the river. It was the fire boat.” PFR said that boat was a marine unit, which was deployed because the metallic structure could cause communication problems.

“It gave us a bit of a pause for a moment, which was kind of wild,” Pagliarulo said. “It’s ironic,” she gestured to the large building next door. “This used to be the fire boathouse.”

Officials say no injuries were reported to either crew members of fire personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

