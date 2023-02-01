Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Monday.

Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.

Once on scene, officers were “immediately attacked” by the suspect, later identified as Lonnie Allen Hart, PPB said Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Man dies after stabbing in downtown Portland; suspect arrested

With the help of citizens, the officers gained control of Hart, taking him into custody before anyone else was injured.

PPB did not disclose the injuries both officers received but described them as serious enough to warrant medical attention.

Hart is facing one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, one count of Aggravated Harassment and one count of Harassment. Hart is currently being evaluated at a local hospital and will be booked after his release.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.