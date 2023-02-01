PPB in active standoff with carjacking suspect in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a “Tactical Incident” has closed NE 122nd Avenue while officers negotiate with a man suspected of stealing a vehicle, before carjacking another in Northeast Portland.

East Precinct officers first responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near NE 103rd Avenue and NE Weidler Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers reportedly found the stolen vehicle in the drive-thru of the restaurant and the suspect fled into the restaurant’s kitchen where he picked up a meat cleaver.

Despite a Taser device being deployed, the suspect was able to flee and carjacked a passing motorist, PPB says.

Not soon after, officers were able to locate the suspect in the car on NE 122nd Avenue where he attempted to carjack more vehicles.

The suspect then ran from officers into a nearby neighborhood and entered a home.

PPB says officers have surrounded the home and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team are in talks with the suspect.

NE 122nd Avenue will remain closed from NE Halsey Street to NE Rafael Street while negotiators attempt a peaceful resolution, PPB says.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

