Tigard helping first-time business owners through Launch Pod Business Accelerator Program

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard is helping local first-time business owners launch their start-ups. It’s through a new program in the city called Launch Pod Business Accelerator.

In 2022, Tigard purchased and outfitted two food carts that will host the food-focused businesses. Out of 30 applicants, the first two groups of entrepreneurs were selected late last year: Juliana Moseley of Harvest Moon Experience and Joshua and Alfredo Carreon of the West Coast Torta Company.

“Our family has always loved food,” said Alfredo Carreon. “My dad wanted to open his restaurant and never could. God rest his soul. We are picking up where he left off. As a child growing up in Southern California, the beach, the coast was family time. That’s when dad brought the torta bread, sandwiches, grab-n-go kind of stuff. The whole idea came from that. We want to give people a taste of what we grew up with.”

Joshua Carreon says he was working on a business plan when he was told about Tigard’s Launch Pod program.

“We know what we want to serve, who we are,” said Joshua Carreon. “30 people signed up. Out of the 30, 12 made it to the next round. From there it’s just history. The next round was tasting what we would have on the menu and I feel like that’s where we shined the most.”

They will be launching their business next to Juliana Mosely, owner of Harvest Moon Experience, who said she heard of the program through one of Tigard’s City Councilors.

“I had signed up for the Tigard Farmer’s Market,” said Mosely. “We were approached by the lovely Ms. Jeanette Shaw. She loved our concept so much. We didn’t know about this program. She came up to us and said we need something like this in Tigard; something new and different and exciting. I just followed through with all the emails and here we are.”

Mosely says the process has been surreal, but was excited to see her cart this week after it was sent off to be decaled.

“This is the first time we’ve seen it,” said Mosely. “We didn’t think it was going to happen this soon. I’m just pinching myself.”

Both businesses will use the food carts for 18 months, grow their business and customer base, and move on to their next phase as the city selects new entrepreneurs for the Launch Pod program to help start their food businesses.

“It’s a start-up program for anyone who wants to start a business,” said Joshua Carreon. “We get a year and a half in here, we jam it out, and move on to the next step. But the great thing is that another person gets that opportunity.”

“Just allowing us to build our business through here and hopefully land in a nice little spot in Tigard to continue growing out business because we really love this community and want to continue to be a part of it in any way we can,” said Mosely.

The food carts will be located in Universal Plaza in downtown Tigard, which is slated to open in April.

