91-year-old woman with ‘cognitive issues’ missing from Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 91-year-old Clackamas County woman “diagnosed with cognitive issues” has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Mina Spakman was last seen around 7 p.m. at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Mina Spakman:

Asian woman with gray hair and brown eyes

About 4-foot, 8-inches tall and 100 pounds

Last seen wearing black pants and a gray Columbia vest

Anyone who sees her is asked to call or text 911, and reference CCSO Case # 23-002465

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 22-002465.

