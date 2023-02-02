91-year-old woman with ‘cognitive issues’ missing from Clackamas Co.

91-year-old Mina Spakman missing from Clackamas Co.
91-year-old Mina Spakman missing from Clackamas Co.(Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 91-year-old Clackamas County woman “diagnosed with cognitive issues” has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Mina Spakman was last seen around 7 p.m. at her home on Southwest 62nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Mina Spakman:

  • Asian woman with gray hair and brown eyes
  • About 4-foot, 8-inches tall and 100 pounds
  • Last seen wearing black pants and a gray Columbia vest

Anyone who sees her is asked to call or text 911, and reference CCSO Case # 23-002465

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 22-002465.

