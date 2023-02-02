Road-rage crash closes SW Walker both directions, Washington Co. police say

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A closed Southwest Walker Road in both directions Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter.

At about 2:30 p.m., police said on Twitter that they were on the scene, located about a quarter mile east of Southwest Murray Boulevard.

According to police, the driver of a black pickup truck was arrested for reckless driving and assault after a “road rage incident” between the pickup driver and a white Volvo sedan caused the crash. The Volvo left the area after the crash occurred, police said. They did not say if the driver of the Volvo was wanted for leaving the scene.

One person suffered “minor” injuries after the crash, police said.

The road will be closed for several hours and drivers are asked to use other routes.

No further information is available at this time.

— Washington County Sheriff's Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) February 2, 2023

